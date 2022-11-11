Alfred E. Wilver, 100, of Furnace Road, New Columbia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Jan. 30, 1922, in Milton, he was the son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Feeney) Wilver. He was married in 1946 to the former Frances Louise Suit who survives.
Alfred was a 1941 graduate of Milton High School and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II serving as supply NCO for the 93rd Signal Battalion and then, after special training, he was attached to the 473rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion in the European Theatre serving in France and Germany. He was discharged as a Master Sergeant. He was then a rural mail carrier in New Columbia. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. Alfred liked going fishing in Canada, gardening, traveling, and he was always available to help friends and family.
Along with his wife, he is survived by five sons, Ralph and wife Wendi of New Columbia, David and wife Bonnie of North Carolina, Richard of Dewart, Michael of Illinois, and Paul of Georgia; two sisters, Faye Kleppinger of Lewisburg and Joanna Shannon and husband Dale of Lewisburg; a brother, Donald of New Columbia; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Alfred was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Kessel; and three brothers, William, Richard, and James.
Private services will be held at the family’s convenience.
Alfred will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.