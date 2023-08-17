Alfred J. Trego Jr., 80, of Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Al was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Sunbury, a son of the late Alfred J. Sr. and Laura L. (Scholvin) Trego. He was married Nov 17, 1989, in Sunbury, to the former Ruth A. Rothermel who survives.
He served as chief of police in Lycoming County and was the program director at McCann School of Business for criminal justice.
Al was a 1960 graduate of Northumberland High School and was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
At Al's request, there will be no viewing or services.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.