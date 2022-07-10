Alice I. Higgins, 89, of Millersburg, passed away June 28, 2022, at Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg.
Alice was born May 4, 1933, in Sunbury, to the late Edward C. Fisher and Ida V. (Steinert) Fisher.
She was a 1951 graduate of Sunbury High School and a 1955 graduate of Bloomsburg State Teachers College. Her teaching career began at Cochran Elementary School in Williamsport.
She married her husband of 59 years, Tom, on May 28, 1955.
In 1956, she and Tom both accepted teaching positions in the Millersburg Area School District, where she taught second, fourth, and sixth grade at Lenkerville Elementary. When the sixth grade was moved to help form the middle school, in 1973, she taught there until her retirement in 1995.
While at Millersburg she served as a middle school student council advisor and served as president of the Millersburg Education Association several times. She was a well-loved and respected teacher who found the good in every child who passed through her classroom.
She loved reading, sewing, crafting, and spending time with family. She was very instrumental in helping to raise her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Dorman (Craig) and Tammy Meckley (Scott), both of Millersburg; grandchildren, Brian Meckley (Ashley) of Millersburg, Erin Meckley (Ben Christian) of White House, Tennessee, Katelyn Werner (Kyle) of Connoquenessing, Kelsey Dorman (Caitlin) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Lucas Meckley, Rainey Christian, Hannah, Jack, and Luke Werner; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Millersburg, where she served as Council President several times, she served on the Christian Education and Long-Term Planning Committees and completed the Bethel Bible Study Program.
She was a member of the local Red Hat Society and was a former member of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Higgins, in 2014; brothers, Edward S. Fisher and Bruce R. Fisher; and sister, Lena C. "Pat" Shaffer.
The family extends their gratitude to Lifesong Hospice and Country Meadows, for providing comfort and care for Alice over the last four years.
A private graveside service will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg. A memorial mass will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 324 North Street, Millersburg, PA 17061 or to the Lifesong Hospice Foundation, 3880 TecPort Dr., Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral. We are honored to serve this family at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg location. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.