Alice J. (Menendez) Atherholt, 71, of Selinsgrove passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Sterba) Menendez. On May 27, 1972, she married Gary W. Atherholt Sr., who survives. Alice's passing breaks a marital union of 49 years.
Alice was a 1968 graduate of Coughlin High School and then went on to earn an associate degree in computer programming at Wilkes-Barre Vocational College.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove.
She worked in accounting with Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates in Selinsgrove.
Alice enjoyed reading and watching the Hallmark Channel. She loved watching the band Jesse perform, taking little excursions, vacations to Florida, cooking for her family holidays, video poker, and trips to the casino with her boochie money. She loved having family get-togethers and parties. Alice also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gary are one daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Dale Martin of Selinsgrove; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary Jr. and Allison Atherholt of Colorado; John and Erica DelValle whom she raised as her own son; four grandchildren, Amelia Atherholt, Maddie Martin, Nora and Chase DelValle; one brother, Vince Menendez; one sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bob Jones of Wilkes-Barre; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Manuel Menendez; one sister, Christina Menendez; two sisters-in-law, Diane Menendez and Christine Menendez.
Family and friends will be received from 11-noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove followed by the funeral service at noon with Chaplain Felicia O'Brien officiating.
Burial will be held in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.