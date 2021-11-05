Alice M. Fetzer, 96, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Milton on Nov. 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Derr) Williams. She was married to Thomas B. Fetzer. Together they celebrated 77 years of marriage until his death on Dec. 19, 2019.
Alice attended Milton schools and had worked for Bolen’s Store in Milton for four years, Chef Boyardee for three years and for a daycare center for nine years. She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie R. Hans and her husband William of Milton; and three grandchildren, Brian Hans and his wife Julie of Leland, NC, Shawn Hans of Milton, and Dalon Hans and husband Mark Curry of Stuart, Va.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Trate.
Following Alice’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
