Alice S. Wood, 99, formerly of Shamokin Dam, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland. She was the wife of 64 years of the late J. Ellis Wood.
Alice Marie Shearer was born to Lessie and Walter Shearer of Lynchburg, Va., on Sept. 15, 1922. Alice graduated at the top of her class from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg in 1940. She worked at the Lynchburg Battery Company after graduation.
On one of her family trips to Virginia Beach, she met Ellis and they were wed in March of 1952.
Alice loved to cook, decorate, travel and spend time with her family. She visited most of the 50 U.S. states, nine of 10 Canadian provinces and many foreign countries. She volunteered at Sunbury Community Hospital for many years.
Surviving are son, Steve Wood and his wife Joan of New Freedom, Pa. Also surviving are granddaughter, Shannon Bonitz and her husband Troy and great-granddaughter, Cora, also of New Freedom. She is also survived by her stepgrandson, Scott Seiple, his wife Mia and children Owen, Zoe and Connor.
Alice was preceded in death by her siblings; sisters, Louise, Valentine and Myrtle; and brothers, Murphy and James.
The family would like to thank the staff of Nottingham Village, especially Kelly Eisely and Ang Robinson, for their care and concern over the past many years.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Troup officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, PO Box 387, Sunbury, PA 17801.