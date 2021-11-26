Alice Theresa McCoy, 81, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, and is now in the care of our loving Lord and Savior. There is no more pain and suffering. Despite life’s hardships, she always maintained a sense of humor, even in death. Many years ago, Alice shared that when she passed, she wanted her tombstone to read, “I told you I was sick,” and would laugh, knowing that others may find humor in this as well.
She was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Stanley and Frances Veronica (Janoski) Stanczak.
Alice was a graduate of Clairton High School and a 1993 graduate of the Danville Area Practical Nursing Program. She worked for the former United Methodist Home, Lewisburg.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Milton and recently attended Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg. Alice enjoyed teaching Sunday school at church.
Alice loved collecting different recipes and was always trying to improve her “green thumb”.
Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and spoiled them as much as possible.
Surviving are three children, Colleen Nevil and her husband Trace, of Lewisburg, Robert McCoy and his wife Rika, of Spring Creek and Diana Shirley and her significant other James Eckroth, of Jasper, Alabama; six grandchildren, Seth Guyer and his wife Lexus, Robert and Corry McCoy, Tyler and Kayla Nevil and Kristopher Eckroth; and two great-granddaughters, Anna and Ava Guyer.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard G. Stanczak.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon with the Rev. John Hoke officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Milton.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions be made to the St. Joseph’s Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or online at www.stjosephscenter.org.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com