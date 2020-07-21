Alice W. Cotner, 90, of Turbotville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.
Born in Northumberland on Feb. 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Goldie (Leiby) Weatherill. On June 25, 1949, she married Marvin E. “Jim” Moser who died in a heavy equipment accident on May 13, 1964.
Their marriage brought three children to their family, Thomas Marvin Moser, Diane Louise Moser, and Terry Lee Moser. She later married Wilbur Snyder on July 10, 1970, and they celebrated 14 years of marriage until his death on Aug. 10, 1984. On Aug. 29, 1993, she married Harold Cotner who preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2015.
Alice was a 1949 graduate of the former North-Mont High School, Turbotville, and had worked as a nurse’s aide at the Devitt Camp, Allenwood, and later retiring from Muncy Valley Hospital. She had also worked at the former Sylvania’s, Montoursville, and the Turbotville Silk Mill.
She was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville where she served Sunday school as superintendent, on their consistory and with their women’s guild, and was a current member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge.
She was a member of California Grange 941, the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, Geisinger Auxiliary, was a past president of the former Turbotville Civic Club, and served on the election board for many years.
She was a volunteer at Geisinger Medical Center for years and worked at the yearly strawberry festival held at the historic Warrior Run Church. She enjoyed country music and playing cards with her close friends. She and her husband, Harold, enjoyed many winters in Merritt Island, Florida, before his death.
Surviving are her children, Tom M. Moser, Watsontown; Diane L. Laidacker and her husband Ronnie, of Turbotville, and Terry L. Moser and his wife Ruth, of Allenwood; two stepchildren, Jim Cotner and his wife Lois, and Patty Kift and her husband Craig; seven grandchildren, Michael, Lauren, Jimmy, Jason, Justin, Michelle, and Megan; eight great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond (Yvonne) Weatherill of Coudersport.
Preceding her in death besides her husbands were three brothers, Charles Weatherill Jr., who died in infancy, Robert and Kenneth Weatherill; and four sisters, Evelyn Weatherill, Nettie Walters, Helen Fenstermaker, and Betty Geise.
Famiy and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Service, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Shawn McNett officiating. California Grange 941 will conduct a memorial service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Alice’s memory be made to either the Trinity United Church of Christ, 850 Cardinal Dr., Danville, PA 17821 or the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, PO Box 26, Turbotville, PA 17772.