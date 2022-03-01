Alicia A. Smiley, 81, transitioned to her new life with God, peacefully and quietly on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, surrounded by love and family.
Born in Malabon, Philippines as Alicia Salaw Alejandro, she was the second to the youngest of 12 sisters and brothers. Her nickname was Alice to her siblings, always Alicia to her mother. She attended Malabon Elementary School, then attended high school at St. James Academy run by the Sisters of Maryknoll. She received a bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics from the all-women's Centro Escolar University in Makati, Philippines.
With her parents' encouragement, Alicia came to the states in the summer of '63. She worked as a therapeutic dietician in Perth Amboy and then enrolled at Rutgers as a post-baccalaureate student where she met the love of her life, Ralph Smiley. They were married in 1964, and soon after, moved to Bloomsburg so Ralph could pursue his career as a professor at Bloomsburg University. They were happily married for 39 years. Ralph passed away in 2003.
A devout Catholic, Alicia served the Lord in myriad ways. She began in 1979 as the food service manager and dietician for St. Columba School, over the course of three decades. Every day as she was out running errands, frequent "Hi, Mrs. Smiley" greetings would ring through the air. She had a special love and connection to all of these children. Other parish contributions included serving as eucharistic minister, spending time with those in hospitals and nursing homes, working at the fair stand and countless other church activities. She made many lasting friendships there.
One of her greatest joys was serving at the Sanctuary and Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Lourdes, France. She served for 14 years and had planned to return at their request last October. In the summer of 2015, she fulfilled one of her dreams, inviting her daughters, Laura and Veronica to serve alongside her. After five years, she was given the honor of Stagiaires Notre Dame De Lourdes. She also went on other pilgrimages with her friends from Lourdes, traveling to Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal, the Basilica de la Sagrada in Barcelona, the Church of Our Lady and the Infant of Jesus of Prague as well as a memorable trip to Jerusalem and Bethlehem, joined by her daughter Laura. She had an adventurous spirit, and had her bag packed ready to go for whatever experience was calling her.
Being of service was her driving force in life. In 2018 and 2019, she served with a group from St. Joseph's in Danville and the Missionaries of the Poor, in Kingston, Jamaica. While there, she helped the brothers care for the poorest of the poor; feeding, bathing, visiting, cleaning, and helping in any way needed. Alicia felt at home with the infants and children. In 2019, Alicia also traveled to Spain and Portugal where she walked and completed the famous El Camino de Santiago, after 5 days and 71 miles. For weeks afterwards, her feet were swollen and bound. But she said she would do it again and humorously said she thought she would lose weight but instead gained because there was so much bread and wine!
Alicia also found a connection to God through nature. An avid gardener, she created two gardens and lined her walkways, porches and fences with greenery and blooms. Her green thumb led to a garden full of bounty; herbs, vegetables and flowers which would be shared with all. She would often be seen quietly planting around the church and school, and said she could feel Ralph was with her while she gardened.
On her birthday, a week before she passed, she was asked how she wanted to celebrate her birthday. She wrote in capital letters: "Love each other. Love everybody. Love God. Peace on earth."
Alicia was a child of God. She dedicated her marriage, her children, her work, her joy, her suffering, her whole self to the Lord.
She is survived by her four children, Laura, Christopher, Richard, and Veronica; seven grandchildren, Logan, Milo, Hudson, Alexa, Nyah, Yva, and Zekeah; and four siblings, Lenore, Magdalena, Elit and Joseph.
She was a loving mother, doting grandmother, caring sister, devoted wife, loyal friend, role model and inspiration to all. She filled all of our lives with her kindness, humility, generosity and boundless love and care.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron St., Bloomsburg. The Holy Rosary will be recited.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Columba Catholic Church with Rev. Richard J. Mowery, Celebrant. At her request, please wear festive colors, no black. After all, this is truly a celebration of life!
Graveside committal services will be held privately in New Rosemont Cemetery, Bloomsburg.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions in Alicia's name are suggested to: Missionariesofthepoor.org (directed to Jamaica) or St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
