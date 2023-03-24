Alice Ann Snyder, 87, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home.
Born in Lewisburg on May 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leroy William and Dorothy Lena (Hauck) Swanger. She was married to Floyd E Snyder and together they celebrated 49 years of marriage until his death in 2002.
Alice was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School and worked for Fox Knapp for over 35 years. She enjoyed sewing, doing hair, crocheting, and knitting. She especially enjoyed making blankets and quilts for her family. She was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
She is survived by four children, Terry L. Snyder and his wife Cindy of New Columbia, Kathy A. Loss and her husband Allen of West Milton, Karen E. Hauck of West Milton, and Jeffrey A. Snyder and his wife Tina of New Columbia; five grandchildren, Clinton L. Snyder, Jeffrey A. Snyder Jr., Cole A. Snyder, and Shawn Snyder; a great-granddaughter, Emelia Sue Snyder; and a sister, Joan L. Rearick of Milton.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven E. Snyder; a granddaughter, Carly Sue Snyder; two brothers, Barry Swanger and Larry Swanger; and two sisters, Mary Lou Russell and Dora Mae Minimum.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Justin Lingenfelter officiating.
Burial will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.