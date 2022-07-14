MILTON — All charges filed against a Lycoming County man accused of raping an underage high school student were bound over to Northumberland County Court on Wednesday.
Following a 30-minute preliminary hearing, Milton District Judge Michael Diehl determined there was enough evidence against Ethan James Kilburn, 26, of Factory Road, Cogan Station. The charges will now move forward to Northumberland County Court.
Kilburn was charged by Point Township Police Department with four felony counts of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious victim and corruption of minors; and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
The girl, whose age was not disclosed by police, said that there has been alleged “non-consensual touching of a sexual nature.” She said she met Kilburn through a church. Their relationship lasted from June to October 2021, police said.
She said the rape occurred when she was half asleep or just waking up. These incidents occurred three or four times over the course of several months until she spoke to a family member, police said.
The girl also said Kilburn put an inappropriate picture of himself on her Amazon tablet, police said.
Kilburn was arraigned on March 25 and posted $100,000 unsecured bail on the same day.
