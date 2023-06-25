All garden bugs have a purpose — even the ugly ones, according to Penn State Master Gardener Julie Neves of Stonington. Every garden has insect pests, whether the techniques be conventional, organic, or somewhere in-between.
“As a gardener we like everything to be beautiful and spotless with no holes,” Neves said. “But that is not the way nature operates.”
She said that spring gardens ushered in a host of insects, including: ants, aphids, bees, scale, butterflies and moths, caterpillars, eastern tentworm, spongy moth caterpillars, cutworms, flies, grubs, bagworms, wasps, earwigs, and many “not-insects” such as spiders, roly-polys, millipedes and centipedes, slugs and snails.
As temperatures rise this summer, gardeners will also see cucumber beetle, potato beetle, hornworms, flea beetles, spittlebugs, Japanese beetles, stinkbugs, and mantids in their veggie gardens.
Neves said, “Everything fits into the ecology, the food webs, in one way or another even though we tend not to like it.”
Each has its role in the garden lifecycle. There are four main categories of garden bugs — pollinators, predators, scavengers/decomposers, and farmers.
First up, the pollinators. Neves explained that these insects facilitate plant reproduction and without them many food crops would be greatly reduced. Bees are the example everyone thinks of first. But, butterflies and flies of different types are also crucial. The color, odor and location of flowers can give you a hint as to what might pollinate them.
Next up: the predators. Many destructive insects are kept in check by other insects that feed on them. Neves described a classic example: lady beetles and their larvae feed on aphids that might be sucking the sap from your treasured flowers.
“Good bugs aren’t always pretty — when you first meet a ladybug larva, it’s hard to believe that something that looks that ugly isn’t harming the plant,” she said.
The scavengers and decomposers are a group of insects that feed on decaying matter, helping recycle it back to basic nutrients to feed plants. They break matter down, essentially turning it back into soil. Without them, gardens would be filled with unsightly and smelly piles of rotting detritus.
And finally, the farmers: ants are responsible for moving seeds of many of our native plants, helping to spread the species. Some ants are also livestock farmers, which can lead to problems. It’s important to realize from the human perspective, some insects have both beneficial and harmful activities.
Neves pointed out that many of our favorite flowers and vegetables are not native to our country.
“With the worst offenders, they are so different from our native plants that nothing feeds on them. This seems ideal initially, because your garden will look perfect, right? But we don’t exist in a vacuum. Not only do bugs have roles to play in their everyday lives, they also serve as food to birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. Each native plant has a specific insect or insects that feed on it at some stage of its life. In most cases, this won’t kill the plant,” she said.
“We need to overcome our desire for only the showiest plants and learn to appreciate the full gamut of native ones instead. Native plants can be used to attract insects that are predators at some life stage. Just as in birds, dichotomy in diet between larvae and adults exists. Adults may be attracted to blooms, but the young might devour garden pests for you,” she continued. Neves said that while most people don’t like wasps because of the threat of getting stung, they feed their young caterpillars, often varieties that are decimating food crops. Some carry off whole caterpillars to their nests, paralyzing them for their larvae to feed on. Other wasps, that are very tiny, simply lay their eggs in the caterpillar, where the larvae feed on it until finally the caterpillar dies and the wasp larvae pupate.
“This is why if you have a tomato or tobacco hornworm eating your tomatoes, and you see white cocoons protruding from its back. You should re-home the hornworm rather than destroying it. It’s about to die naturally,” Neves said.
She pointed out that if you are trying to grow plants in the cabbage family and get an infestation of little green worms (cabbage white caterpillars), mud dauber wasps will hunt them. She said gardeners should resist the urge to destroy the wasp nests.She said when “pests” do appear in the garden, always begin with the method of control that is least harmful to the environment.
In the case of aphids, spraying them with water to knock them off the plant might work as a first step. If done occasionally, eventually natural predators will show up to aid in crowd control.
Another favored method is the simplest and may be one that you’ve seen your grandmother do: handpicking small infestations of larger bugs and disposing of what you collect.
She said that while many gardeners use pheromone traps for insects like Japanese beetles, they have positives and negatives. They will attract the insects to the target, but they will also pull a larger breeding population into the yard, most of which won’t end up in the trap.
“The best place for the trap might be in the neighbor’s yard,” Neves said half-kiddingly.
She reminded gardeners that insecticides can harm both good and bad insects, so save them for a last resort, always start with the least harmful chemicals and apply them in the right time window.
Perhaps most importantly, in gardening and at the grocery store, learn to tolerate minor imperfections. If nothing is eating your plants, you have an unnatural garden in one way or another.
“Either nothing is there that native insects can feed on or the use of chemicals has eliminated the majority of insects altogether,” she said.
Each county has its own Master Gardeners representatives and hotlines for gardening questions. In Northumberland County, email northumberlandmg@psu.edu or call 570-556-4745.