Every once in a while, mostly after we run a story a person or persons don’t like, the email inbox or voicemail will get a couple of hits, asking “Why don’t you cover good news stories?” or “Why do you only print bad news?”
When the messages are returned, there is a brief conversation about this and that and an offering of a list of good-news stories that we’ve run. That’s usually when the discussion turns south, because either that doesn’t meet “their definition” of good news, is something they don’t agree with or it wasn’t the story they wanted done in the first place.
So it’s worth noting that many of the stories we publish — both good and bad — start with someone letting us know. Occasionally they are easy enough to flip around in a day or two. Other things might offer a glimpse and it could take weeks or months to get a story ready for print.
But it never hurts to call or email.
Your daily newspaper should offer a snapshot of what happened or is happening. That’s local — with government, police, school news and some sports coverage — along with state, national and world news. There should be stories about people, events, schools and, yes, court proceedings and breaking news such as fire coverage.
We do a pretty good job of balancing that, I think.
Glancing at two newspapers last week, The Daily Item published 52 local stories — not counting anything on the editorial page — and 65 wire stories hitting on everything from someone entering the presidential race to the NBA and NHL playoffs.
That means, hopefully, there is a mix of content that can satisfy most news junkies.
Among the good news was the opening of the new Pinpoint Wellness Center at Milton High School, a look at the dozens of athletes heading to the state track meet and the $2 million grant from 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation to jumpstart a child care outreach at the Miller Center. There was also a story about a juvenile being charged with threats to a school in Selinsgrove, people being annoyed by a loud rooster and a woman sentenced after a dramatic crash which ended with her car on the roof of a restaurant.
If you look for good news, you can find it in almost every newspaper. You can also find it in the up-and-down world of social media.
Among my favorites last week was a social media post out of Susquehanna University. SU’s graduation was last Saturday, May 20. It just so happened to be the middle day of the Ambler Regional of the NCAA Division III Baseball tournament.
The River Hawks won their opener and eventually qualified for the region final. That meant that seven seniors on the team missed commencement on Saturday as they extended their collegiate careers into Sunday.
So Monday, university president Jonathan Green donned all that fancy college president commencement garb and the seven players wore their caps and gowns for a pinch-hit graduation ceremony on campus. Someone snapped a cool pic and posted it to social media and it was the best thing I saw last week.
Hats off to the graduates and those within the SU campus community who arranged the ceremony.
It made me smile, something we could probably all do on a more regular basis.
