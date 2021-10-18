Allen “Al” C. Moyer, 64, of Millmont, entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1956, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Junior Allen Charles and Margaret M. (Wallace) Moyer.
Al was a 1974 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed as a Correctional Officer at Union County Courthouse and Union County Jail, for many years until he retired.
Al enjoyed playing golf at Shade Mountain Golf Course with his friends.
Surviving are one sister, Cindy L. Moyer of Montandon; two nephews, James K. Boyer Jr. of Middleburg, and Kyle B. Moyer of Scranton; and one great niece, Annabelle.
Funeral services will be private.
