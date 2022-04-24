Allen D. Leech Jr., 90, formerly of Turbotville and Allenwood, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home, Lewisburg, where he resided.
Born Dec. 25, 1931, in Montgomery, he was the son of the late Allen D. Leech Sr. and Catherine (Bower) Leech.
Allen is survived by his wife of 69 years, Freda M. (Temple) Leech; a son, Allen D. “Skip” Leech; two daughters, Loretta Jean Raup and her husband Tim; and Karen VanHorn and her husband Mike; six grandchildren, Kirstyn (Chris) Eagan, Allison Jean (Seth) Crawley, Brandon (Nita) Leech, Cody (Mallery) Raup, Lucas VanHorn, and Sean Leech; and 11 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Katelyn, and Olivia Eagan; Rylee Jean, and Macee Jean Reeder; Brayden, Pierce, and Hunter Leech; Peyton Piro; Collins Raup; and Xavier Leech.
At Allen’s request, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.