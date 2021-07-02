Allen E. “Al” Freed, 84, of Freeburg, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home.
Al was born April 24, 1937, in Freeburg, a son of the late Harley and Margaret (Good) Freed. On March 3, 1956, he married his precious bride, Joyce (Strawser) Freed. They celebrated 65 wonderful years of a beautiful marriage.
He was a graduate of the Class of 1954 from Selinsgrove High School. Early in life, Al was employed at Champ Hats in Sunbury and Kennedy Van Saun in Danville. He later was employed and retired as an inspector for AMP, Inc. in Selinsgrove. Al and Joyce were the caretakers of Fairview Cemetery in Freeburg for 50 years. He also excavated the graves. Their hard work and dedication of 50 years of service to the cemetery was greatly appreciated.
Along with his hard work and dedication to the Fairview Cemetery, Al loved to hunt and fish. He had a love for the outdoors. His greatest enjoyment in life was being a husband, father, and an exceptional Pap.
Al is survived by his beautiful bride, Joyce; a son, Michael E. Freed of Benner Township; a grandson, Christopher Bickhart and his girlfriend, Jess Keister of Mifflinburg; brothers, Harley E. Freed and his wife, Margie (Himmelwright) of Selinsgrove, Paul T. Freed of Freeburg, and Dale C. Freed and his wife, Arlene of Selinsgrove; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, a son, James D. Freed; a daughter, Cindy Lea Freed in infancy; a sister, Betty Douty; and brothers, Carl Freed and Harold Freed.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Melton officiating.
Burial will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce kindly requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Freeburg Fire Company, PO Box 29, Freeburg, PA 17827 or St. Peters United Church of Christ, PO Box 153, Freeburg, PA 17827.
Care and arrangements of Mr. Freed have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.