Allen L. Benfer (aka Pappy and Wheezy), 75, of Troxelville, cracked open his last beer Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
He shot into this world on Nov. 4, 1947, at home in the living room (yes, home deliveries were a thing back then too) to the late Wilbur D. and Mary “Ada” Benfer.
He attended West Snyder High School and surprisingly graduated in 1965. He would’ve rather ditched school to work on the Erb Farm.
He was employed at Beavertown Block Company for many years. Driving bus “26” for Narehood/Weikel Busing was his joy. “His” kids meant the world to him and you all got on his many last nerves but he loved every one of you. It was an honor to help transport families in need to far away hospitals.
He was a member and past master of the Middleburg Lodge 619 Free & Accepted Masons as well as the Shriner’s.
He enjoyed dirt track racing and his mechanical issues have led him to his final pit stop. He has enjoyed hunting and going on charter fishing trips through his many years. He was also a huge history buff.
He had one of those smiles that warmed your heart or made you brace for the mischief that was on its way. He would help anyone in need with his heart of gold but if he said, “I LIKE’S YOU”, it was time to pay up and help him. His door was always open to anyone who needed something or to just hang out.
Surviving are his dysfunctional family — daughter, Kristie and Dave of Beaver Springs; granddaughter, Megan (his Munchkin) and Aaron of Middleburg; great-grandson, Stephen; sister, Elsie Jane Sheets of Spruce Hill; sister-in-law, Anna Benfer of Mifflinburg; many nieces, nephews and all of the kids he’s adopted over the years; and long time and close friends, Bob Groff and Calvin Gearhart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Benfer; brother-in-law, Wayne Sheets; and grandson, Michael Davis.
A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by a celebration of life service with the Rev. Dwight Rine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Allen’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.