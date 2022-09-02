Allen M. “Beetle” Bailey, 67, of Beaver Springs, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Lewistown, a son of the late Lee R. and Rita G. (Mattern) Bailey. On Jan. 9, 1976, he married the former Terri Arnold who survives.
Beetle was a 1973 graduate of West Snyder High School in Beaver Springs.
He worked as a truck driver for Beavertown Block until his retirement on Nov. 27, 2020.
He loved hunting, fishing, and especially loved working on the sprint car pit crews of Barry Camp and Blane Heimbach. The joy of Beetle’s life was spending time with his children, grandchildren and his two dogs, Remmy and Lilly.
In addition to his wife Terri of 46 years, he is survived by two daughters, Rita (David) Sheaffer and Bobbie (Galen) Goss; four grandchildren, Josie (Jonathan) Bush, Gavin and Lauryn Goss, and Jacoby Sheaffer; two sisters, Irene (Sam) Sweigart, Cindy Bailey and her companion Jeff Gill; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Violet Bailey.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, with Pastor Tim Reich officiating.
Burial will be in Beavertown God’s Missionary Church Cemetery.