Allison B. Corl, 94, of Hanover, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg.
Born April 29, 1928, in Orviston, she was the daughter of the late William W. and Josephine (Poorman) Barnhart. Allison was the loving wife of the late C. Leslie Corl, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Allison lived most of her life in Lewisburg.
Allison is survived by her children, Dawn Elizabeth and Mark Leslie Corl; one grandson, Josef Irvin Corl Boyar; and her sister, Gail Whitman.
She will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery, State College.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Allison to the Democratic National Committee at www.fundraising.democrats.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
Arrangements are by the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover.