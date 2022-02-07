Allison Faye (Bolig) Bensinger, 69, of Front Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her residence.
Allison was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Sunbury, a daughter of Joanne D. Bolig of Northumberland and Robert M. Bolig, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1970 graduate of Shikellamy High School, Sunbury, and then Danville School of Nursing and Geisinger Medical Center for her RN.
Allison worked as an RN for Geisinger Medical Center, Nottingham Village and several other nursing homes.
She had many talents. She was an extremely accomplished artist whose gifts were decorative painting with her best friend Matt Strauser in homes and restaurants. She also did beautiful needlework and collected antiques, that made her house it’s own piece of art. Allison was well-read and loved all animals, especially horses, dogs and cats. Her greatest joys came from sharing her love and time spent with her mom, sons, and grandkids.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jason and Cheryl Fleming of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Jeremy Fleming of Colorado; grandchildren, Grace Anne and Warren Robert, Jacob IV, Troy and Max Fleming; sister-in-law, Ona Bolig; niece, Kristin Bolig; great-niece, Luxi Walz; many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Robin Bolig; and her grandparents, Lois and Robert Bolig and Lois and Charles Ditton.
At her request there will be no services.
Donations in Allison’s memory may be made to the SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.