Alma E. (Heizenroth) Klauger, 92, of Weikert, entered into rest at 1:34 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Rolling Hills Manor.
She was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Seiler) Heizenroth. On Jan. 22, 1951, she married Harold Slotterback Klauger who preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2018, ending 67 years of marriage.
Alma was a graduate of Ashland High School class of 1949.
She worked at the Laurelton State School and Hospital in her earlier years and then worked at the Friendly Nursing Home (Rolling Hills) until retirement.
Alma enjoyed spending the summers at their cottage at the Thousand Islands, Canada, where she entertained family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and working in her flower garden.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Dallas and Toni Klauger of Millmont, Paul C. and Sherri Klauger of Millmont; one daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Gary Struble of Millmont; seven grandchildren, Chad, Matthew, Brooke, Kristi, Shauna, Clinton, Alisha; 12 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Darren, Austin, Collin, Kylie, MacKenzie, Lacie, Charlotte, Olivia, Kylar, April; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kestyn and Kinsley.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Grace Loeper, Doris Chapman, and Ruth Spencer; and one brother, Charles Heizenroth.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Hironimus Union Church, Weikert, where the funeral will be held at 2 with the Rev. Richard L. DeVett officiating.
Interment will be in the Hironimus Union Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alma's memory may be sent to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
To share in Alma's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals • Cremations • Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.