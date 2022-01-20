Alma Jane Martin Swartzendruber Hertzler, 97, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a time of declining health.
She was born in Lancaster County on Jan. 5, 1925, to the late Paul G. and Eva W. (Witmer) Martin.
She married Marvin E. Swartzendruber on Sept. 1, 1951. To this union were born Ruth C. of Reinholds, Pa., married to Paul G. Hollingshead; and Rosa J. Swartzendruber of Mount Pleasant Mills. Marvin died in 1992 after sharing 41 years of married life with Alma.
In November of 1999 Alma was married to Harry W. Hertzler who preceded her in death in June of 2017 at the age of 100.
Alma is survived by her two daughters, Ruth and Rosa; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two sisters-in-law.
She is also survived by five stepsons, Joseph of Cumberland, Va., John Paul of Fairpaly, S.C., Daniel of Corvallis, Mont., Michael of Meadville, Pa., and Henry of Tahlequah, Okla.; one stepdaughter, Lois Ann married to Philp Danner of Hanover, Pa.; 47 stepgrandchildren, numerous stepgreat-grandchildren, and a few stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Alma was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul C., Elvin, and Millard; and one sister, Marla. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 1377 Martin Brothers Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, where the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, with the Bethel Mennonite Church Ministry officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a note of special thanks to the Geisinger Home Health and Hospice, especially to nurse Audrey.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.