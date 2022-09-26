Alma M. Gessner, 90, of Herndon, went home to be with the Lord and Savior, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born April 22, 1932, in Millerstown, a daughter of the late Warren and Isophine (McGuire) Hetrick. Alma was married on Oct. 1, 1960, to Charles L. Gessner who preceded her in death in 2003. Alma was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Marvin Gessner and wife Brenda of Herndon and Wayne Gessner and wife Melissa of Dornsife; six grandchildren, Alex Gessner, Nathaniel Gessner and wife Karen, Benjamin Gessner and wife Jenna, Quinten Gessner, Heidi Fultz and husband Ryan, and Camilla Stahl and husband Mark; six great-grandchildren, one sister, Ruth Shaffer of Penns Creek; and one brother, Robert Hetrick of Mechanicsburg.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Pomeroy and Beatrice Kitner; and two brothers, Warren Hetrick and John Hetrick.
Visitation with family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at God’s Missionary Church, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastors Keith Bunch and Ryan Martin officiating.
Burial will follow in Stone Valley Cemetery, Dalmatia.
Funeral arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.