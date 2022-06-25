Almera L. Stahl, 95, Mount Pleasant Mills

Almera L. Stahl, 95, of Mt. Pleasant Mills entered eternal rest at her home with her loving granddaughter, Jennifer, by her side on June 24, 2022.
She was born on March 15, 1927, in Chapman Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Frank Leach and Mary Jane Arbogast. On Aug. 14, 1943, she married her late husband, Mr. Grant Lee Stahl. He preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2011.
Almera attended Three Rivers Church in Beaver Springs. She was a homemaker her entire life. Her enjoyments included knitting and gardening. Almera especially enjoyed spending precious time with her family, grandchildren, and especially her great-granddaughter, Leticia.
She is survived by her children, Larry Stahl and his wife, Sylvia of Middleburg, Miles F. Stahl and his wife, Diane of Virginia, Lee Stahl and his wife, Brenda of Mt. Pleasant Mills, and Steve Stahl and his companion, Heidi Buckles of Sunbury; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth; and two sisters, Eileen and Mary Lou.
Almera is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grant; a daughter, Darlene Maus; a son-in-law, Jeffrey L. Maus; a brother, Franklin Leach; and sisters, Catherine and Helen.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the front yard of her son, Lee Stahl’s home, at 1985 Lenig Road, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 with Pastor Randy Geedy officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Ebenezer Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Almera be submitted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., PO Box 65, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 to help defray funeral expenses.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, has been entrusted with the arrangements.