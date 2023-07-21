I cannot tell you how often I have burned myself and gone to my aloe plant. I ripped off a leaf, applied the torn surface to the affected area, and relieved the pain within seconds. Correct identification is essential before topical use because there are many different species of Aloe and many varieties of Aloe vera. Never consume any portion of Aloe vera, as its extracts can be dangerous. It may cause reactions that are not fully understood.
Common names of this houseplant include aloe, Barbados aloe, medicinal aloe, burn plant, true aloe, medicine plant, and its scientific name Aloe vera. Aloe vera (formerly Aloe barbadensis) originates in northern Africa, where the weather is hot, dry, and arid. Therefore, the growing conditions for aloe should mimic its origin. It is best potted in cactus potting media or regular potting mix with additional perlite and sand for good drainage. Aloe vera requires a lot of light but not full direct sunlight, which will sunscald the plant. Too little light will produce droopy leaves. Watering is minimal, as too much water will cause root rot, so let the soil become dry to the touch in between waterings.
Aloe vera plants are succulents, meaning their leaves are thick and fleshy and contain a gel-like sap. These leaves allow them to hold and retain water better than traditional leaves. Aloes have long, thick, spiny leaves that fan out from the center. When grown outdoors, they can produce yellow or red flower stalks that emerge from the plant in late winter or early spring. I was fortunate to have one bloom inside for two years. I did place it outside during the summer months. If you move your plants outdoors, do not forget to transition them slowly so they will not suffer stress or sunscald.
As with any living thing, there can be diseases and afflictions on aloe vera plants. Mealybugs, scale, red spider mites, and aphids may be problematic. Diseases include sooty mold from insect infestations, aloe rust, and leaf spot. Remove and place damaged plant material in the trash. Do not compost to avoid spreading infestation or disease. Other treatments include insecticidal soaps and fungicides.
Aloe vera plants can get quite large. Check them every other year to make sure they are not root-bound. Root-bound means that the roots are tightly wound together in the bottom of the pot, forming a tight ball. If this occurs, use your fingers to loosen the roots so that they can spread out and transplant the aloe into a larger pot, not more than two sizes bigger than the pot it is in. If there are smaller “baby” plants, commonly called “pups,” they can be separated from the mother plant and transplanted into their little pots. These make great gifts to give to your friends or neighbors. They can even be given as a housewarming gift.
Aloe vera is a widely known medicinal plant for healing. Hundreds of products on the market contain aloe gel for its soothing and moisturizing properties. Enjoy it as a beautiful houseplant, too.