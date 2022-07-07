MILTON — Two men from Milton are facing misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges after a fight involving a gun.
State Trooper Colton Killion, of the Milton state Police Barracks, reported that Justin Roy Crawford, 24, and Charles E. Knarr, 68, both of the same address on Fern Street, Milton, are charged each with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of disorderly conduct. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police were dispatched to a house on Fern Street, West Chillisquaque Township, at 4:18 p.m. June 8 to a physical altercation with handguns involved. Tyler Hamm, 28, of Sunbury, allegedly stepped in to stop an argument between two others in the house and one of those people wrapped her arm around Hamm’s neck and Hamm struck that woman, police said.
Crawford allegedly put Hamm in a headlock, struck him a couple of times and then pulled a black Smith and Wesson handgun at him. They wrestled for the gun, police said.
Knarr then allegedly entered the doorway of the residence with a Heritage Arms Rough Rider .22 Caliber revolver, pointed the gun at Hamm and told him to leave the property, police said.
Hamm was cited with a summary count of harassment.