MIFFLINBURG — Cohen Crawford scored his two goals, both assisted by Jace Black, in the second half as Altoona knocks off Mifflinburg in non-conference action. Black scored the game's first goal for the Mountain Lions.
Collin Dreese scored the lone goal for the Wildcats in the second half as they lose their fourth consecutive game. Mifflinburg is back in action this Tuesday when they travel to Montoursville.
Altoona 4, Mifflinburg 1
First half
A-Jace Black, 25:10; A-Kaden Black, 11:14.
Second half
A-Cohen Crawford (J.Black), 24:56; M-Collin Dreese (Bryant Goff), 8:48; A-Crawford (J.Black), 0:40.
Shots: A 19-4. Corners: A 4-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 15 (Kanon Keister); Altoona 3 (Luke Mitchell).