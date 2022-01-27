Alvah W. Deans III, 94, of Fifth Street, Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Northumberland, a son of the late Alvah W. and Gladys (Bloom) Deans. He was married to Emily I. Mertz from 1950 until 1970. In April of 1971, he married Dorothy L. Roache who preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2022.
Al was a 1946 graduate of Northumberland High School where he served as class president and was a member of the Calhoun Boys Band.
He served in the Marine Corps aboard aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea from 1946 until 1948. For many years he was a member of American Legion Post 44, Northumberland.
Mr. Deans was the founder of Deans Oil Co., Inc. starting on March 9, 1959, until his retirement when he sold his business in 2001. Al served one term on the Board of Directors while a member of the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association.
He was a 60-year member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Northumberland, serving three terms on the church council. He was Chairman of the Property Committee for many years as well as Communion Assistant. In 2004 he joined St. Paul's Church of Christ, Selinsgrove, where he served on the Kitchen Committee and council.
Early in life, Al was active in scouting. As a member of Boy Scout Troop 25 he received his Eagle Award with Gold and Silver Palms in January of 1944. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and a Committee Chairperson for the Cub Scouts for many years.
As a member of the Free & Accepted Masonic Lodge 404, Northumberland since 1949, Al served as Worshipful Master in 1958 and later served as Chaplain. He was proud to be the oldest living past Master. He was a member of the Williamsport Consistory, Tall Cedars and Irem Temple Shrine. He was a member of the Irem Temple Brass Band for 15 years where he served as president.
While a member of the Sunbury Shrine Club he served terms as president and secretary.
Al served his community on the Board of Directors of the Northumberland Borough Housing Corp.
Alvah is survived by daughter, Kay L. Deans and son, Todd E. Deans, both of Northumberland; stepson, Donald Roache and wife Gail of Gaithersburg, Md.; stepdaughter, Carol Ayers and husband Robert of Sugar Land, Texas; granddaughter, Kalyn Deans of Ithaca, NY; grandson, Brandon Deans of Northumberland; step-granddaughters, Stephanie Turner, Lisa Dolci and Megan Ayers and step-grandson, Christopher Ayers.
In addition to his parents and wife of 50 years, Al was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Teates.
Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland where a masonic service will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home with the Rev. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Alvah's memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o: Maurice Clouser, 177 Meadow Green Dr., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.