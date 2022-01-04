Kendy Alvarez and Josh Brosious officially became mayors of two of the Valley’s most prominent municipalities — Lewisburg and Sunbury, respectively — on Monday, bringing with them an infusion of youth and diversity from which the Valley can benefit.
Alvarez is 40. Brosious is 30. Both were already exceedingly active in their communities, so it was terrific to see them step forward to run for mayor. Brosious was one of the more vocal and forward-thinking members of Sunbury’s council in his first term. Alvarez, like her predecessor, is seemingly everywhere in Lewisburg.
The two step into decidedly different situations with similar goals: To hit the ground running and make a difference.
After an afternoon swearing-in in front of friends and family, Alvarez was ready for her first council meeting. “We’re really going to start moving at that point,” she said.
Brosious had similar sentiments after he was sworn in, then overseeing his first meeting Monday night. “It’s time that we start working together to make Sunbury a better place for all citizens. Together we can accomplish anything.”
Alvarez takes over for long-time Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner. There are obvious challenges with any elected leadership role, but in Lewisburg, it feels like the main job is to keep things on the tracks and moving forward.
Some issues — noise downtown, the ongoing town and gown relationship, maintaining and expanding business — are there. Alvarez, a Bucknell grad, has ties to the university, which should play well with the growth of the partnership between the borough and university.
In Sunbury, Brosiuos’ job feels more difficult. He takes over after Kurt Karlovich served one term, a four-year window highlighted by the recent opening of a new police headquarters.
But downtown, particularly along Market Street, remains a real issue. There are still significant holes in the business district — stretches of vacant storefronts on the same block and two big vacancies at the center intersection of the city at Market and Fourth streets.
There are times when continuity and experience matter; there are also times when a fresh perspective can offer a boost.
With Alvarez and Brosious, Lewisburg and Sunbury have a mix of both, leaders who are already tied into their communities who in new roles can push their towns ahead.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.