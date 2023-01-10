Alverna M. Boyer, 83, of Freeburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 27, 1939, in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, a daughter of the late John and Alverna (Drumm) Straub. Earlier in life she was employed by Butterkrust Bakery, Sunbury and retired after more than 30 years of service from JC Penney at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Alverna was a graduate of Sunbury High School and on April 3, 1960, married Ray F. Boyer who preceded her in death on April 8, 2007.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Freeburg. Camping with her family was her greatest joy. She also loved her flowers and did embroidery and sewing.
Surviving are two daughters, Krista (Steven) Reid of Northumberland and Lisa Boyer and her fiance Craig Swartzlander of Freeburg; one son, Jason (Kelly) Boyer of Middleburg; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Emily Boyer; a sister, Dorothy Snyder of Selinsgrove; and a brother, William Straub of California.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, followed by the funeral at 2, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, with Pastor Roger Womer officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg.