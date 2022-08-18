Alvin J. Bickel, 85, of Red Ridge Road, Mifflinburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Kreamer, a son of the late Clarence Edward and Alice (Brouse) Bickel. On Aug. 2, 1957, he married the former Janet Marie Bingaman who survives.
Alvin retired from Yorktowne in 2001 after more than 40 years of service.
He attended the Wayside Bible Church in Middleburg.
Alvin was an avid hunter, and enjoyed woodworking and especially being with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are a son and daughter-in-law, David A. and Deborah Bickel of New Berlin; a daughter, Karen M. Bickel of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren, Ami Bickel-Goudreau and her husband Peter of Selinsgrove and Matthew Bickel of Middleburg; great-grandchildren, Xander Goudreau, Braydyn Bickel and Khloie Gilbert, Emily, Coltyn and Austyn Bickel; a great-great-granddaughter, Kinlee Bickel; a brother, Melvin Bickel; a sister, Martha Woolridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, five sisters, great-great-granddaughter, Paislee Bickel; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Timothy Reich officiating.
Burial will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.