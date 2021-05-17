Alvin L. Walter, 74, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born April 3, 1947, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Randall G. Sr. and Edna V. (Kratzer) Walter.
On June 21, 1997, Alvin married the former Tina K. (Chappell) and they celebrated 23 years of marriage together last year.
Alvin worked as an escort driver for Milton Steel and he also worked as an auto mechanic in Middleburg for a while. He attended Hillside Baptist Church, Mifflinburg. Alvin enjoyed a lot of things including working on cars, fishing, gardening, yard work, riding his motorcycle and his pets. He loved spending time with his friends and family, but most of all, Alvin loved his Lord.
In addition to his wife Tina, Alvin is survived by one stepson, Jesse D. Threet of Sunbury; three daughters and sons-in-law, Kristine and Jim Beaver of Scranton, Stefanie and Mark Mace of Albany, Ohio, Dawn and Bobby Fisher of Sunbury; step-daughter, Angela and Gary Fleeger of Renfrew; 12 grandchildren; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn L. and Barbara Walter of Middleburg and Leroy A. and Millie Walter of Kreamer.
In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by an infant brother, Randall G. Walter Jr.; brother, Nevin Walter; and two infant sisters, Fay E. and Mary Jane Walter; and sister, Lucille E. Dozier.
Services for Alvin will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
