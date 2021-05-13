Alvin Randall Walter Jr., 93, of Kratzerville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Son of Harriet and Alvin R. Walter, Alvin was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Middleburg. He has five siblings, Violet, June, Carl, Jean, and Arla and attended the Gilbert School in rural Middleburg where he graduated in the eighth grade.
On June 16, 1951, Alvin married the love of his life, Pauline Agnes Benfer who preceded him in death on March 15, 1990. Together they built a beautiful life with their five children. Throughout his life, Alvin worked various jobs using his skills, including construction for Paul Strawser and at Sunbury Textile. For more than 40 years, he ran a dairy operation at his home farm in Kratzerville with Pauline and his children by his side. During those 40 years, he also plowed snow for Jackson Township.
Alvin’s love of life shined in everything he did. His distinct laugh filled the hearts of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with joy as he joked and shared stories of his childhood. Along with his human family, Alvin journeyed through life with his beloved coonhound dogs by his side. When he wasn’t with his family or hunting, you could find him dancing at the VFW, playing folk tunes on his mandolin, banjo, harmonica, or violin, or engaging in Pennsylvania Dutch banter.
The joy Alvin brought his family and friends is immeasurable. His life continues and is honored in the songs he sang, the dances he danced, and the special language he taught.
Alvin is survived by his five children, Richard A. Walter, Randall R. Walter and wife Susan, Robert A. Walter and significant other Carol Tkach, Rebecca L. Sassaman and husband Glenn, and Rachel S. Buck and husband Brian; 11 grandchildren, Richard Walter Jr., Tammy Walter, Crystal Kratzer, Scott Walter, Cory Walter, Eric Sassaman, Kayla Kratzer, Stacey Walter, Travis Walter, Jordyn Buck, and Brianna Buck; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four siblings, Violet Roush and husband Russell, June Eichman and husband John, Carl Walter and wife Peggy, Jean Smith and husband David.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline A. Walter; daughter, Delores Walter (in infancy); daughter-in-law, Barbara (Heimbach) Walter; great-grandson, Anthony Kratzer; sibling, Arla Tittle; parents, Alvin Walter Sr. and Harriet Walter; beloved blue tick coonhound, Lucky.
A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 17, at the V.L Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a celebration of life by Pastor Rick White.
A burial ceremony will immediately follow in Zion Reformed Cemetery, Kratzerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alvin can be made to Kratzerville Fire Company, 62 Fire Hall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.