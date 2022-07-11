Alvin Scholl Jr., 90, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Alvin was born in Sunbury to the late Ward Alvin Scholl Sr. and Helen (Meckley) Scholl. He married Sandra Ann (Lieb) Scholl in 1961, who survives.
Alvin graduated from Sunbury High School in 1951 and went on to serve in the Army. He retired from Dorsey Trailers as plant manager after more than 39 years of service.
Alvin was a very gentle man, loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a devout Roman Catholic of St. Michael’s and then St. Monica’s Catholic Church. Alvin was also an enthusiastic fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed being an active member of the YMCA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Scott and Michele Saul, Dean and Marian Chin, Stephen and Sherri, Kelly and Tommy Gollick, and Wendy Scholl; his grandchildren, Christine and Greg Wrobel, Katie and Wade Stout, Sarah and Dan Bixler, Aaron, Elizabeth, Gabriella, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Finlay, Sawyer, Olin, Scarlett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Mark Scholl.
Friends and family are welcome Wednesday, July 13, to a visitation at St. Monica’s Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m., rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a mass at 11 a.m.
Following the mass will be a burial in Pomfret Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Karoondinha Campership Assistance Program by sending a check to Susquehanna Council, BSA, 815 Northway Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, please note contribution for the Campership Assistance Program.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.