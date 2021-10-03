One evening not so long ago a few other experienced deer hunters and myself shared a pot of coffee and a few tall tales about previous hunting seasons. After the joking and reminiscing were done, we settled down to some serious business when I asked them to prepare for my readers a list of the gear they liked to carry while pursuing whitetails. Hopefully what we came up with will help you in packing your own possibles bag.
While I use a shoulder bag to carry my possibles list, most hunters choose a backpack. Either will work, just fine. What’s important is it is comfortable enough to carry that you won’t be tempted to leave it behind. Trust me, experience has taught my friends and me that as soon as you get lazy and donít carry it you’ll wish you had.
Among the items suggested for a good possibles bag include such things as a compass, a small first-aid kit (either purchased or assembled at home), toilet tissue, a quality made whistle with a loud piercing sound, a lighter or backup fire starter, a small bag of dryer lint (that’s right, dryer lint makes a great tinder and is practically weightless), a candle stub and a couple of energy bars. Odds are it will never happen but should you become injured or lost, these items will make a night in the woods much more bearable. Other items to consider would be a small bottle of water, some hard candies and a space blanket or plastic poncho.
As I mentioned earlier, this list is directed for the deer hunter. With this in mind, we would recommend the following. Orange flagging for marking a game trail, a flashlight, knife, pelvis splitter, cleaning gloves, a drag rope, a pen for filling out your harvest tag, and a safety pin or zip tie for fastening that tag to your deer. Two other items you may wish to consider would be a plastic bag or bringing home the heart and liver, plus I like to carry a bungee cord for securing the animalís legs open for field dressing.
Still have room in your pack? A spare orange knit cap and an orange handkerchief couldnít hurt and they weigh nest to nothing. One new item that will be showing up in a friend’s backpack this year is an old-fashioned paper punch. When I asked him to explain, he told me with the Pennsylvania Game Commission now requiring a hunter to cut out the date on his or her harvest tag, he felt a paper punch would be safer than using a knife with cold, trembling hands. Sounds like a good idea, doesnít it?
Obviously, each person will want to make their own supply list a little differently to suit their particular needs. For example, I’m a diabetic so I always carry glucose pills. Once assembled, the best part of your possibles bag is that with a few minor changes by either adding an item or two or by taking out unneeded items you can quickly have your bag ready for other outdoor adventures. Any outing, from a fishing trip to a hike with the family or even a drive to work during a snowstorm, you can now enjoy the peace of mind and security possible from simply having a possibles bag packed and ready to go.
Will you need all the items listed? Hopefully not, but isnít it reassuring to know that if you should theyíll be at your fingertips? Well folks, I hope I’ve inspired you to pack a possibles bag of your own and thanks again for reading the rambling thoughts of an old ridge runner.