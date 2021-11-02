Because there is no simple blood test or brain scan to detect Alzheimer’s disease, testing for it is more of a process, and it starts with routine visits with a primary care provider who can check on memory and cognition skills.
“Self-report is not always reliable,” said Dr. Glen Finney, director of the Geisinger Memory and Cognition Program, “because the same damage that’s causing problems with memory often causes problems with you even being able to see that you’re having problems with memory.”
Four procedures to test for dementia are: taking the patient’s history, doing screening tests, lab work and possibly an imaging study. Typically it starts with an informant — usually a loved one — bringing the patient in and sharing problems they’ve noticed the patient having with recall, social behavior, visual-spatial tasks or performing complex tasks, said Dr. Roshni Samuel, geriatric medicine specialist, UPMC.
The patient’s history of declining ability is the most important consideration.
“It’s a change from their prior level of functioning, and it’s progressive in nature,” she said, meaning that it gets progressively worse. “This is very important because as we get older we do have some problems with forgetfulness. But this is normal aging if it’s not progressive.”
Other medical problems that could lead to a dementia diagnosis include a family history of the disorder, a history of head injury, or problems like hypertension, heart disease or high cholesterol, which can all be risk factors for developing types of dementia.
Screening tests include things like the Mini-Mental Status Exam or the Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam. These tests ask patients to do various tasks like drawing intersecting pentagons, recalling a list of three random words, counting backwards from 100 by 7s, or spelling a word backwards.
Scores can range from mild cognitive impairment, to moderate impairment, to dementia, said Dr. Jessica Ahlum, Neurology of Evangelical. An abnormal score typically results in a physical exam and lab work to rule out other problems like Parkinson’s disease, stroke or thyroid issues. Imaging tests can include a CT scan, MRI or PET scan.
Researchers are working on a specific PET scan to look for the Tau protein that can indicate Alzheimer’s disease, but at this point, diagnosing dementia is not a simple Yes — No. Doctors have to piece together the patterns from a patient’s history, screenings and other tests.
“The brain is complicated,” Finney said, “and so is the diagnosis.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com