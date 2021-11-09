“The good news is, we are looking at a lot more different types of treatment for dementias and Alzheimer’s disease than we ever had before,” said Dr. Glen Finney, director of the Geisinger Memory and Cognition Program, adding that, just like more research dollars helped improve cancer treatment and survival, the same can be true for dementia. “I do think we’re going to see, within the years and decades to come, more hope for this.”
Reach out first to your primary care provider, said Dr. Roshni Samuel, geriatric medicine specialist, UPMC.
“Just reach out earlier, so that if there’s something that can be done, the practitioner can help you with that,” she said.
Alzheimer’s disease is a hard diagnosis to hear, acknowledged Dr. Jessica Ahlum, Neurology of Evangelical.
“I think the best thing to try to do for a family who has a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is just to try to preserve the patient’s dignity,” she said. “Be understanding of the diagnosis. I know sometimes it can be difficult, causing impatience. But just having that time to just hold a conversation and talk with somebody and see where they’re at, things like that can be helpful.”
Ahswede noted that family members of a patient with Alzheimer’s disease sometimes need to change their idea of the best way to care for their loved one. He recalled one family he worked with whose mother struggled with dementia.
“Meeting with the family, it was shocking to me that, especially for people with dementia, there’s a sentiment that we never want to live in a nursing home,” he said. “And this particular family said that they had gone through that, trying to keep their mother at home.”
The situation became increasingly challenging, especially because their mother sometimes wandered outside the home and walked around the streets. The family finally made the decision to place her in a care facility, though they felt horribly guilty about it.
To their surprise, their mother began walking endless laps in the figure-eight hallways of the care facility, and they saw she actually enjoyed her life again. It helped the family realign their goals for her care.
“It really struck me that what I would imagine as a very grim and extremely challenging situation became actually quite gratifying for the family,” Ahswede said. “They just had to reset their expectations on what they felt was a good quality of life for their mother.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.co