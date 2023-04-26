Amanda Catherine Swope, 40, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away peacefully Monday, April 24, 2023, at Riverside Regional Hospital, Virginia.
Born Sept. 22, 1982, in Danville, she was the daughter of Dale Edwin Swope and the late Wendy (Wolfe) Pinkney. She was taken care of by her soulmate and best friend, Justin Link, for 16 years.
Amanda attended Shikellamy High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved drawing cartoons and taking care of her three cats.
She is survived by two stepbrothers, Dale Edwin Swope Jr., Milton and Justin Musser, Sunbury; grandparents, Dale Ellsworth and Pauline Swope, Middleburg, Patricia Hockenbrocht, Sunbury and the late Stanley Wolfe.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.