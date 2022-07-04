Today, as we wrap up a three-day holiday weekend on the nation’s 246th birthday, it is important to recall the language of those who risked their lives to found the United States.
Many recall John Adams’ instructions on how to celebrate “with Pomp and Parade, with Shews (shows), Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
What followed his now prophetic words was a warning of what was to come: “You will think me transported with Enthusiasm but I am not. I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory. I can see that the End is more than worth all the Means.”
The “End” is wobbly right now, a nation growing more divided by the day.
It feels like there are fewer outlets for civil dialogue and agreement, not because those windows have closed, but because no one makes an effort to open them anymore.
There are limited options for bipartisanship among lawmakers at levels large and small. The first reaction isn’t to find common ground, it’s to shout the other person is wrong, without ever offering a step forward, only backward.
Sides clearly drawn, no realistic option for discussion. Fingers pointing.
Many of us would be use to listen to those who won this nation’s independence on the battlefield, and those who created a new nation from the ground up. In too many instances, too many people have moved away from the ideals that led to the nation’s birth.
The ideals written in the Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson seem to be forgotten. Even today, one of the most basic tenets of the document — “All men are created equal” — remains elusive for some, even though we “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
“Even today, this inspirational language expresses a profound commitment to human equality,” the Independence Hall Association of Philadelphia wrote.
A profound commitment to human equality.
As you pause to celebrate today, try to recognize that commitment, to our families, to each other, to the nation and to human equality.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.