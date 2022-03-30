A single No. 2 pencil is easily broken in two between the hands. Six No. 2 pencils bound together are nearly unbreakable.
One Wall Street mega-bank, under government laws and regulations, can’t cause too much mischief. Six mega-banks bound together have succeeded in buying, through bribery, 100 percent of the Republican Party in Congress, and about 80 percent of the Democratic Party.
The fascist oligarchs, titans of American industry, bribed enough members of Congress to allow entire sections of American industry to abandon the working class. The ripple effect of this abandonment may be seen in any post-industrial town in Pennsylvania.
Prescription drug oligarchs bribed Congress members to remove regulations and patent laws that protected the public. We are now paying the highest prices on the world market for life-sustaining drugs.
The oligarch bankers of American health care bribe enough Congress members to enslave the public in the only for-profit health care system in industrial countries worldwide.
Fascist banksters have bribed Congress to allow large segments of the U.S. educational system to be privatized for profit. How will you explain to your grandchildren that a buck and a quarter an hour is the prevailing world market wage? Who can afford college?
The fascist oligarchs of the fossil fuel industry have paid millions in bribes to Democratic Senator Manchin to block his own party’s attempts to help the working class.
The oligarch banksters of the insurance rackets gladly forked over millions in bribes to Democratic Senator Sinema to keep monopoly price gouging high and insurance pay-outs low.
When Congress works for the corporate oligarchs, and passes laws written by corporate lobbyists, our government than serves as the enforcing and collections agent of a fascist oligarchy.
We, the American working class, have been relegated to the hourly-wage-slavery that Karl Marx predicted in the 1850s. Capitalism, just as Marx foresaw, has entered its final stage, consumption of its own foundation, the American working class. You are a burden to the fascist oligarchs, you are useless.
The solution to the bribery of our elected officials has already been written in H.R.1, the first bill introduced for reform of campaign donations (bribes). The bill has passed in the Democratically controlled House, but has been filibustered by both parties in the Senate.
There is only one question to ask any current or future member of Congress. Will you support and pass H.R.1 to get bribery out of government, yes or no?
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs