SUNBURY — The American Heart Association recognized Weis Markets with a Distinguished Achievement Award for their significant contributions to the success of its Eastern States region.
“The support of Weis Markets, and key leaders from Weis Markets, has been exceptional,” said Natalie Wech, co-chair of the American Heart Association’s South Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors. “Through their Life is Why consumer campaigns and top-level sponsorship, Weis has raised and committed over $1.5 million since its inaugural Life is Why consumer campaign that launched in February 2019.”
In 2021 alone, store teams across the company’s 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia raised $575,000 for their Life is Why consumer campaign during American Heart Month in February.
Additionally, Weis Markets became the first sponsor of the new Live Fierce Capital Region community impact campaign. This year-long campaign helped the American Heart Association address community health priorities including providing CPR in Schools training kits to several school districts throughout Central Pennsylvania, supplying a local Federally Qualified Health Center with blood pressure self-monitoring tools to help patients most at risk of uncontrolled high blood pressure manage their blood pressure at home, and equipped the Harrisburg School District with new filtered water bottle filling stations that will provide students with access to clean drinking water and encourage them to stay hydrated the healthy way instead of choosing sodas and other sugary drinks.
