LEWISBURG — The four musicians of American Patchwork Quartet returned to the stage after their bow to answer the encore call of their audience.
American Patchwork Quartet (APQ), a group that reinterprets old American folk songs, performed at Bucknell University’s Weis Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, receiving a standing ovation and an encore.
“You know, after rescheduling this performance a few times due to COVID, we’re really glad to finally have them here and set them off on their international tour as well,” said Johanna Kodlick, operations director at the Weis Center.”
Before the show, audience members said they looked forward to the band’s reimagining of the music.
“I was curious about the traditional roots,” said Andrea Halpern, a psychology professor at Bucknell. “The folk tradition is something that I think people only know bits and pieces of now. I was interested to see what the range of folk traditions was that they’re going to bring to the table.”
The crowd was obviously pleased, with many shouting cheers of support to the musicians as they played through their setlist. With the encore of “This Land is Your Land,” APQ played 13 selections, including “Cuckoo Bird,” and “The Devil’s Nine.”
“All four are masters at their craft,” said Kip Flock, a resident of Danville that attended the event with his wife, Judy. Paul Mauger, of Lewisburg, shared a similar sentiment.
“I thought it was very energetic. I thought the music was very interesting. It was a different take on some of the folk music,” he said.
Before the show began, the audience was invited to watch an opening video of faculty and staff from the University sharing their family’s experiences with immigration—a major theme of APQ’s performance.
As Kodlick noted, this show is the group’s last for some time in the United States. Soon they will travel to Dubai for the World Festival, announced the band’s guitarist Clay Ross towards the end of the show.