Amichae Joi Young, 40, of Liverpool, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Amichae was born June 13, 1981. She is the daughter of Brian and Melinda Bower.
She graduated from Line Mountain High School in 2000.
Surviving are her four sons, Devon Young of Northumberland, Logan Brill, Ethan Grove and Grayson Grove of Liverpool; her siblings, Chuckisha Maxfield, Steven Bower, Joseph Bower, Deshaun Bower, Samantha Bower and Jason Bower; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, July 17, at her parent’s home.