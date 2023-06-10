Amy J. Klick, 56, Northumberland

Amy Jo Klick (Wertz), age 56, of Northumberland passed away on June 8, 2023, at Johns Hopkins Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born July 27, 1966, in State College, the daughter of Ronald A. and JoAnn E. Wertz (Ellenberger). While attending Christ United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove, Pa., Amy met Jeffrey T. Klick, and married on March 4, 1995.
Amy grew up in Warriors Mark, Pennsylvania and went on to study Animal Science at Penn State University. Her passion for agriculture led her to build a career in the poultry industry, most recently serving as the Vice President of BJE Poultry.
Amy was a beloved wife, mother, and new grandmother whose family was her greatest joy. She could always bring laughter to a room and would make a new friend out of a stranger anywhere she went. Amy had a remarkable zest for life, a huge heart filled with love and kindness that knew no bounds, and a fiery spirit that never faltered.
Amy had a great love of gardening; it was the perfect activity that combined her love of the outdoors and giving to others. It brought her such joy to share her harvest with friends, family, and local food banks throughout the area. Amy’s love of cooking and serving others led her to the Getting Ahead Foundation where she blessed others with her gifts.
Amy was proceeded in death by her mother, JoAnn, in 1987. Amy is survived by her husband Jeffrey Klick; two daughters Katie Snook (Klick) and husband Austin Snook of Lenexa, KS and Emily Klick and partner Gary Bregensir of Northumberland, Pa.; grandson Theodore Snook; father Ronald Wertz (Brenda Wertz) of Hanover, Pa., and siblings Cynthia Butts (James Butts) of Enola, Pa., Elizabeth Mitchel of Halifax, Pa., and Russell Wertz (Crystal Wertz) of Liverpool, Pa., as well as three nieces, four nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held at Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home in Northumberland on Wednesday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. and funeral services will be performed at Christ United Methodist Church in Northumberland on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Ross Cemetery in Warriors Mark, Pa.
In her memory, donations can be made to her memorial fund site: https://everloved.com/life-of/amy-klick/