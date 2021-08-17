Amy M. (Walsh) Underhill, 55, of Lewisburg, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Aug. 13, 1966, in Auburn, N.Y., the daughter of Michael and Marcia (Lotridge) Walsh, of Auburn, N.Y., who survive.
On Oct. 19, 1990, Amy married Paul J. Underhill and they celebrated 30 years of marriage together last year.
Amy was a graduate of Auburn High School class of 1984 and then went on to earn her associates degree from Cayuga Community College. She worked for the Lewisburg Area School District for the past 13 years as a library aide.
She was a volunteer at various local organizations including the Red Cross and the Union County Library. Amy was an avid reader, she loved to read to children and was a huge history buff.
In addition to her husband Paul, Amy is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea E. and CJ Martin of Freemansburg; one granddaughter, Riley Martin; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Andrew and Lisa Walsh and Peter and Laura Walsh, all of New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Room, Seymour Public Library, 176 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
All services for Amy will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date in the Auburn area.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
