Amy Ryan, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the age of 57, with her life partner, Lou Buonpane, and twin sister, Bridget Kort, by her side after a three year battle with cancer.
In addition to Lou and her sister, Amy is survived by family members, Deborah Ryan, Greg Ryan and Brooke Maroldi, Hilary Ohm, Jeff and Susie Ryan of Selinsgrove and Margaret Ryan.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ruth Ryan; and her niece, Delaney Farrell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.