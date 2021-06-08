On Memorial Day, my wife and I along with our daughter, her husband and our two grandchildren attended the Memorial Day service in Selinsgrove at the Commons.
I was struck with two overwhelming thoughts and feelings during this ceremony.
First was the pride in my community of Selinsgrove for its time and effort to honor and remember those who gave their very lives so that we can enjoy our way of life and freedoms.
Second was the incredible hypocrisy of our Congressman Fred Keller. I simply cannot understand how he can make the statements he made there in the Commons on Monday after voting not to affirm the fair and legal election of President Biden, and later to vote against the Jan. 6 Commission to determine the details of the largest insurrection in our history.
Fred, your constituents deserve better.
Tom Gates,
Selinsgrove