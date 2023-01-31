There is help for bunions. Bunions have been around from the earliest of times, but the good news is that, now, we have ways to treat them.
“The term bunion comes from a Latin word for turnip,” said Dr. Gerard Cush, of SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical. “Years and years ago, back in early A.D., people would look down and see a bump on the inside part of their foot around their big toe, and that would look like a turnip to them.”
A bunion’s medical name is hallux valgus, a condition where the big toe drifts toward the second toe, Cush said.
Why do we get them? There are many factors, said Dr. Benjamin Wagner, orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon of Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine — Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.
“There’s definitely a genetic component, a family history,” Wagner said. “But it’s also known that shoe wear can contribute, specifically shoes that have a narrow toe box or high heels that put the toe in that position and can over time cause bunions. Some people are born with them and some people develop them.”
“There is a hereditary factor,” Cush agreed. “So, a grandmother or grandfather that had a bunion is not an uncommon thing I hear when I see a patient.”
Bunions can even be caused by trauma, he said, pointing out recurrent micro trauma from sports like soccer, where players hit the inside part of the foot with the ball, or a direct trauma injury to the ligaments that pull the toe straight.
“Essentially, the bunion isn’t a bone growth,” said Dr. Zachary Ritter, of UPMC Podiatry in North Central Pa. “Your normal bone is starting to change its position and become more prominent … but most of the time it’s a genetic, postural issue that has created it.”
If people notice a little bit of a bunion starting, they can do things like get arch supports or wear supportive shoes that can prevent it from progressing long-term, Ritter said. But there’s nothing people with a neutral foot — neither flat feet nor high arches — can do to try to prevent bunions.
“Most people don’t get them,” Ritter said. “If you’re going to get them then, technically, you’re genetically predisposed to that. But if you start to notice one, there are things we can do to sort of stay its progression.”
Bunion treatment
Pain is usually the first sign that people have trouble with their feet, said Dr. David Holman of Mifflinburg.
“It’s a very good warning sign,” he said, acknowledging that people with diabetes or other conditions that keep them from feeling pain are at a disadvantage and must take special care of their feet.
Regardless, patients don’t have to assume they’ll need surgery for their bunion.
“Surgery should not be performed on a non-painful bunion,” Holman said. “If it doesn’t hurt and there’s no deformity, don’t fix it.”
Other doctors agree.
“When I see patients that have some pain but it’s not bothering them bad enough, we talk about other options,” Cush said.
Patients can try wider toe box shoes, toe spacers that go between the toes, or a toe protector, which is a little piece of silicone that can cover the bump so it’s not rubbing in the shoe.
“So there are things we can do to try to avoid that pain from being a constant,” Cush said. “Sometimes they work very well, and sometimes they don’t, and then it ends up being time to do something surgically.”
Bunions are much more common in women than men, Wagner said. They vary widely in severity of pain.
“There are certainly a lot of patients who have bunions with very minimal pain and can modify their shoes and it doesn’t bother them, and they live their life without ever needing any type of intervention,” Wagner said. “Generally speaking, I talk to patients about surgery when that pain is kind of a daily pain that’s not made better by trying to modify their shoes or things like that, and it affects their everyday activities. That’s probably a good time to think about doing surgery.”
One exception might be a traumatic bunion brought on by an injury that causes the toe to drift pretty rapidly, over a period of weeks, Wagner said. Any progressive deformity that occurs more rapidly like that would generally be a reason to do surgery sooner to “correct it.”
“I’ve seen patients with very small bunions that generate pain, and patients with very significant bunions that have no pain at all,” Ritter said. “So it’s not like, if you have a bunion, it’s going to create a more substantial gait problem in the future. Typically we’re only treating them if they are directly painful.”
If the bunion starts to become painful or the patient notices irritation on the skin, it’s important to at least be evaluated, Ritter said.
“Maybe you can be measured for custom inserts,” he said. “It doesn’t always necessarily mean you have to have surgery.”
Patients sometimes hesitate to seek medical care, but it’s always best to pinpoint their problem and discuss options with their doctor.
“Get a diagnosis,” Holman said. “Get a treatment plan and see what’s best for you.”