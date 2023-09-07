Andrea L. Demsey, 56, of State Street, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in her home.
Andrea was born Jan. 18, 1967, in Miami Beach, Florida, a daughter of the late Harry and Shirley Demsey. She was married to Rafael Nadal who preceded her in death in 2020.
She was a graduate of Miami Beach High School and then obtained her master’s degree in education with a main focus on special education needs and disabilities from Barry University.
Andrea was a middle school teacher for the Dade County School District.
She enjoyed shopping, jewelry, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Andrea is survived by her son, Harrison Nadal; grandchildren, Emmett and Liam Nadal; brother, Kenneth Demsey, and sister, Gale Rubin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Demsey.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Winfield.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.