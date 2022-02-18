Andrea Lee Newbury, 71, of Locust Street, Northumberland, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in their Lewisburg home.
Andrea was born April 12, 1950, in Danville, a daughter of the late Andrew and Ethel (Gredzinski) Donaldson. On Nov. 15, 1969, she married Robert E. Newbury Jr. who preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2021.
Throughout her life, Andrea faced many hurdles, but drew strength from the love of her husband, from her church, and from her work to help her overcome those countless challenges.
In early 1969, Andrea suffered devastating injuries from a horrific car accident. The accident left her with life-long migraines, unable to remember her life prior to that event, and having to relearn to walk, talk, and take care of herself. From this tragedy came an ever-lasting bond with the love of her life, Bob. Bob was her rock, best friend, and confidant, and the pair solidified their love by getting married before the year ended. Andrea and Bob were blessed with the miraculous birth of their only child in 1981.
Andrea grew up in a faith-based home and she knew and praised God from an early age. Before the birth of their son, Andrea and her husband, Bob, were lay ministers with St. Johns Church of Sunbury and helped with their youth ministries. Later in life, Andrea attended Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton and adored their magnificent Christmas Eve candlelight ceremony.
Christmas was Andrea’s favorite holiday as it was filled with fond memories and cheerful traditions. One of her cherished traditions was making festive cookies and treats. Andrea shared this tradition with her granddaughters and taught them her recipes for delectable sand tart cutout cookies and her made-with-love chocolate chip cookies.
For more than 20 years, she worked at Nottingham Village as the activities director. Nottingham Village was a home away from home for Andrea as her co-workers were really more like family. From creating engaging events to forming bonds with her residents, Andrea was absolutely delighted to wake up every morning in hopes of positively impacting the lives of those at Nottingham. To say she loved her career at Nottingham would be an understatement. Andrea was able to fully express her love language of giving whilst employed at an establishment that gave her daily joy.
Andrea’s thirst for knowledge continued beyond her high school years. Often, she would read the same book as her son so she could work side by side with him on his book reports. Later in life, Andrea would excel in the academic world and received her associates degree in psychology from Lycoming College. She also learned the art of Reiki, led Alzheimer’s clinics at Nottingham Village, and was a volunteer for Hospice.
When Andrea wasn’t working, she was either soaking up the sun while drifting on a raft in her above-ground pool, or enjoying the solace of a campfire at the cabin, waiting for the sun to break through the towering trees. Basking in the warm sun brought her peace.
From an early age, Andrea gravitated toward Disney’s animated character, Goofy. Goofy represented a light-hearted and humble eternal optimism. Andrea was perpetually optimistic and thrived on hope and faith to see her through both the good and arduous times. She would often joke with her family that when she retired, she would move south and become friends with Goofy inside the Walt Disney World theme parks.
In spite of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017 and enduring the wrath of chemotherapy, Andrea’s faith never waned. Both her and her husband would turn to their Bibles and guidance from their pastors for words of encouragement that fed their souls. As Andrea took her final breaths, tears rolled down her cheeks. Her family believes that she cried as she saw the love of her life welcoming her to Heaven. She was finally home, free of pain and full of eternal love.
Andrea is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Joel R. and Sara M. Newbury of Lewisburg; granddaughters, Chloe and Eliza; one paternal aunt, Gwen Henwood of Irving, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Cathy Newbury of Northumberland; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pamela and John Gass of Northumberland; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Newbury Jr.; one sister, Joy Berns and her husband Albert.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church Youth Center in Milton with Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrea’s memory may be made to the Activities Fund at Nottingham Village, P.O. Box 32, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.